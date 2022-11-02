Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pool by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $305.73 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

