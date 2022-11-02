Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 229,382 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3,726.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229,382 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.5 %

FBHS opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

