Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.15.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

