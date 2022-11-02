Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of NVR worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

NVR opened at $4,249.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,230.49.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

