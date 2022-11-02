Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,318,901 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,318,901 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

INTC stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

