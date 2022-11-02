Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 207,467 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,467 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock worth $86,904,102. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

