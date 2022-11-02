Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 372,504 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 372,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

