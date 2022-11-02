Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,643 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

