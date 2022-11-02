Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 99,519 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $23,959,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 123.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 394,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

