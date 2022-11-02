Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.