Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $3,726.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

