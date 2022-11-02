Luther Burbank Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Stock Up 1.7 %

LBC opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

