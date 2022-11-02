MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,208. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,120 shares of company stock worth $56,760,818. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

