Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $27.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,240,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 12,039.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

