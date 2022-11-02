Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,160. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

