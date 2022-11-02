Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 123,778 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 17.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $74,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 487,866 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 2,502,414 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

