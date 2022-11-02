Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 1,511 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 66,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.