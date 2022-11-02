Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.22 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,263. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.