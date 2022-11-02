Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

