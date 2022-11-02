Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 392 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,132,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,861,000 after purchasing an additional 181,330 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $134.21. 83,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The firm has a market cap of $320.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

