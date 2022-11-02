Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 163,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

