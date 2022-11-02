Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00.

10/19/2022 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

10/17/2022 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$26.00.

TSE MFI opened at C$20.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 514.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.61 and a 1-year high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

