Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

