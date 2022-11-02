Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

