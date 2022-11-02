Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,789,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOPEY opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

