Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $352.01 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.67.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

