Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,275 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.