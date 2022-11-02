Marco Investment Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,683 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

