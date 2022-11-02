Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

