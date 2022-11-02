Markel Corp Buys 6,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of VRSK traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.33. 28,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

