Markel Corp Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 173,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,004 shares of company stock worth $9,708,378 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

