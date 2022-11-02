Markel Corp Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 261.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $180.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.