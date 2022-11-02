Marpai (MRAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Trading Up 4.5 %

Marpai stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Marpai has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Marpai

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Damien Lamendola purchased 44,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,457,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,582.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 436,290 shares of company stock worth $436,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.