Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of VAC stock traded down $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,232. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

