Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE VAC traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.14. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

