Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.64 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock traded down $9.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.97. 22,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 383.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,634,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

