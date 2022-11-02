Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Price Performance

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.24 ($0.44). 710,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,365. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The stock has a market cap of £229.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marston’s

In related news, insider Hayleigh Lupino bought 54,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.