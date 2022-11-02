Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).
Marston’s Price Performance
Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.24 ($0.44). 710,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,365. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The stock has a market cap of £229.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Featured Articles
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.