Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRETF. Raymond James raised shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

