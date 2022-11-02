Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

TSE:MRE traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.23. 978,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The company has a market cap of C$822.36 million and a PE ratio of 33.77. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$11.96.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

