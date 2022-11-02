Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 26723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Mason Graphite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 56.48, a current ratio of 56.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

About Mason Graphite

(Get Rating)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.