Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 175483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.