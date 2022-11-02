Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.

Materion Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of Materion stock traded down $16.87 on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. Materion has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

