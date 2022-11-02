Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Down to $85.90

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.90, but opened at $80.95. Materion shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 1,427 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 16.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Materion by 264.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.