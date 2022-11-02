Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.16% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

