Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 4,795 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.15% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $162,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 27,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.