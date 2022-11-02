Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 47,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,323. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.