Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $137.58. 962,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.