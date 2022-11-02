Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.83 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE TSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 353,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

