Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

Stryker stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.54. 42,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

