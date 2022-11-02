Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,449,000 after buying an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after buying an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $19,880,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

TTEK stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,325. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

